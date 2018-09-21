Watch: Justin Timberlake challenges Giannis Antetokounmpo, sinks incredible shot

MILWAUKEE — Superstar Justin Timberlake was in Milwaukee practicing his trick shots on the Bucks’ training court and making bets with the team.

Friday, Sept. 21 Timberlake posted to Instagram a video on the court inside the Milwaukee Bucks’ training facility, the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

In the video, he attempts a near-half-court shot under one condition: he sinks it and Giannis Antetokounmpo has to get to his concert Friday night.

Timberlake captioning the video, “@giannis_an34 if I make this from the deer the you gotta come to the show…”

No word on whether the Greek Freak was in attendance at JT’s show.