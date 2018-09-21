Witches, wizards and warlocks: Experience magic through the ages at the Midwest Magic Fest in Waukesha

WAUKESHA -- The Waukesha County Expo Center is conjuring up something spectacular! Brian Kramp stopped by with a look at the Midwest Magic Fest.

About Midwest Magic Fest (website)

Wizards, witches, and warlocks alike are invited to join us for the Midwest Magic Fest at the Waukesha County Expo Center. This is our original take on magic through the ages and we’ve conjured something spectacular to enchant fans of all ages. Kids will have a blast seeing mythical creatures, making their own wizard or fairy wands, and testing their bravery in our not-so-forbidden forest. Adults will enjoy taking our wizarding DNA test, challenging their skills in a wizard’s duel, or competing for prizes in our costume contests. And that’s not all—there’s so much more sorcery for everyone to enjoy.

Commemorate your time at the Midwest Magic Fest with unique photo-ops at one of our professional photo booths. Or get up close to your favorite broomstick-based game, live in action. And finally, stop by the pitch to learn how you can develop your skills as a chaser.

Are you 13 or older? Then it’s your turn to dabble in the dark arts—we have one-of-a-kind shows designed to both entertain and scare. And with our special VIP tickets, you will have access to the festival an hour early and have your run of the grounds.

RAIN OR SHINE

Barring a natural disaster, Midwest Magic Fest will be held both days so dress appropriately. Most activities will be held under tents, but plan accordingly as this is Wisconsin and the weather is known to have a mind of its own.