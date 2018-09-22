× 2 Middleton shooting victims released from hospital, 1 in fair condition

MADISON — Two victims from the WTS Paradigm shooting in Middleton were released from the hospital Saturday morning, Sept. 22, according to FOX6’s sister station WMTV.

One other victim is still in the hospital — but is in fair condition, the UW Hospital staff tells WMTV.

WTS Paradigm employee Anthony Tong opened fire inside the company’s Middleton headquarters Wednesday, Sept. 19, seriously wounding three co-workers and grazing another.

Police rushed into the building and killed Tong in a shootout just minutes after the attack began.

According to WMTV, the fourth person injured during the incident was released from the hospital Friday, Sept. 21.