Beef Jerky Outlet shows the snacks you can bring to the tailgating table before the big game

MILWAUKEE -- As summer turns to fall, another important season change is taking place: tailgating season. Michael from the Beef Jerky Outlet Store joins Wake Up with the tailgating snacks you'll want to grab before the big game.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Tailgating Institute, 46 percent of football fans tailgate 6 - 10 times per season. Beef Jerky Outlet offers a variety of options to setup at the next tailgate table.

Beef Jerky Outlet is home to more than 100 varieties of jerky, including Teriyaki, Prime Rib, Alligator and Kangaroo. The store also offers gourmet popcorn, exotic candies and unique rubs, spices and sauces. The LOCAL Beef Jerky Outlet owner would love to bring in a jerky-themed tailgate spread for the newsroom to sample.

Topics discussed:

The more than 100 varieties of jerky available, including Teriyaki, Prime Rib, Alligator and Kangaroo, perfect for tailgating

How Beef Jerky Outlet`s rubs, spices, barbecue and hot sauces can help fans amp up their tailgate spread

Additional tailgate-worthy snacks that are available at Beef Jerky Outlet

A recent Tailgating Institute Research Study on tailgaters reported on the habits of more than 20,000 tailgaters in 25 cities across the country. Of those surveyed: