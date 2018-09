Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNA, Texas -- Scary moments for a woman and police officer in Texas.

The Anna Police Department released dash-cam footage from Sept. 7 shows an officer walking towards a woman who was involved in an accident.

As the officer gets closer, a pick-up coming around a curve loses control, and slides into the woman's vehicle.

The officer noticing this, and grabbing the woman before pulling her to safety. The quick thinking cop most likely saving both their lives.