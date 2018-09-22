× Childhood cancer survivors marry 25 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Joel and Lindsey Alsup were both children stricken with cancer in their childhood — and that’s how they met. As children, both were being treated at Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

When I met this guy when I was in treatment, I admired him. I looked up to him, I thought he was such an incredible person and we grew in our friendship over the years,” said Lindsey.

“I was finally brave enough to tell her that I liked her, not only that, I loved her. Luckily she felt the same way,” said Joel.

25 years later, they married Sept. 1, 2018 in the very same place which saved their lives.

“I could have never fathomed that I would be sitting here today at his side as his wife, having the privilege to be married on the grounds of the place that saved our lives,” said Lindsey.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.