Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the one weekend a year you get to see Milwaukee in a whole different way. Doors Open Milwaukee is going on across the city Saturday, Sept. 22 and Sunday, Sept. 23.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Doors Open (website)

Doors Open Milwaukee is a two-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture and history. This event offers behind the scenes tours of more than 170 buildings throughout Milwaukee’s downtown and neighborhoods and 30+ ticketed tours led by community leaders.