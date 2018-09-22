Group sews helping heart pillows for breast cancer patients ❤️

WAUWATOSA — A group of women from the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church get together once a month to sew quilts for children and families in need in Latvia. On Saturday, Sept. 22 they worked on a different project to help people a little closer to home.

The group, who call themselves “Stitch by Stitch,” was invited to make special pillows for patients battling breast cancer. The heart-shaped pillow can be placed in the patient’s armpit to relieve pressure following surgery.

“With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re going to be able to donate these in commemoration,” said Sigrida Staks, group coordinator.

The pillows will go to patients at Aurora Sinai Medical Center — just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.