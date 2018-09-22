Guilty of gunning down man in middle of street, Marreon Jones sentenced to 27 years

MILWAUKEE — One year after 22-year-old Martez Fitz was gunned down in the middle of the street near 95th and Brown Deer, the man found guilty in his death learned his fate. Friday, Sept. 21 a judge sentenced 19-year-old Marreon Jones to 27 years behind bars.

On September 17, 2017 Fitz was found lying motionless with a pool of blood surrounding his head. A Smith and Wesson long rifle was recovered near Fitz’s body. A running vehicle with the driver’s side door ajar and trunk open was found near the gun.

Fitz was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

A witness told investigators Fitz and Jones exchanged words, and Fitz was armed with a long, black gun. The witness said Fitz never pointed the gun at Jones, but said Jones raised a black, semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at Fitz and fired five times. The witness Jones walked up to Fitz, who was laying in the street and stood over him. The witness said Fitz said “I love you,” and Jones said “I don’t love you.” The witness said Jones then fired at Fitz three more times.

Jones was found guilty of one count of first degree intentional homicide. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison with ten years of extended supervision.