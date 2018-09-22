Hungry Man Moving sends truckload of supplies to Florence relief

ST. FRANCIS — Recovery efforts are underway in the Carolinas to help those affected by Florence. In our area, Hungry Man Moving has loaded up a truck of supplies and taking it to victims of the hurricane in North Carolina.

The group has about 475 cases of water, baby food, diapers, cleaning supplies and pet food — all donated by the community.

There was so much donated they’ll have to make more than one trip.

“This truck alone has a ton of water which weighs a lot so we could only take what the truck allows as far as weight goes, so we actually have another truck that we’ll be taking out in October,” said Amanda Malka, Hungry Man Moving.

Hungry Man Moving made four trips last year for hurricane relief, so they’re no stranger to lending a helping hand.

If you’re interested in donating items for their next trip, you can do so at the following locations: