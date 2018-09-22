Kavanaugh accuser to tell her side to Senate

WASHINGTON — The White House is casting doubt on the willingness of a college professor to speak publicly about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee she would be willing to appear next week. But they want to set up a time later Saturday to keep discussing the terms of her appearance.

A senior White House official deemed it a stalling tactic and an effort to “push off” the confirmation vote.

The official claimed it was a “clever way” to continue negotiations “without committing to anything.”

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about ongoing negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House response shows a fresh willingness to attack Ford, coming after a series of critical comments from President Donald Trump the day before about her credibility.