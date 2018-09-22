× KISS announces final ‘End of the Road World Tour’

NEW YORK — It’s the end of an era for the legendary rock band known as “KISS.”

The band best known for their iconic costumes and black and white makeup will have a tour for one last time.

KISS unveiled the “End of the Road World Tour” during the band’s appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 19 on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent.”

Formed in 1973, KISS has created a total of 20 studio albums and have sold over 75 million records across the globe.

Dates and tour stops haven’t been announced at this time.