Men. Falls police search for suspect who ran off with iPhone X from T-Mobile store

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing an iPhone X (iPhone 10) from a T-Mobile store in Menomonee Falls.

According to police, the suspect was “overly friendly” with store employees and asked to open a prepay account with the iPhone.

Police say when an employee set the phone down on the counter, the suspect grabbed it and ran from the store.

The suspect appears to be a male, black, with a beard. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a light-colored hoodie, a dark-colored vest and a red flat-brimmed hat with a logo on the front.

Anyone with information on this theft or suspect is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.