IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Wisconsin Badgers are taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes as they go head to head at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night, Sept. 22.

With a no-score first quarter, the Badgers were first to put points on the board early in the second. Jake Ferguson carried in a 6-yard touchdown catch from Alex Hornibrook, 7-0.

Saturday’s game opens up Big Ten play, and coming off a disappointing loss at home to BYU, the Badgers are facing adversity in Iowa City.