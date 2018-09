× Police: Man shot, seriously injured on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side early Saturday morning, Sept. 22.

It happened around 2 a.m. near 32nd and Lincoln.

Police say they were called to a hospital after a 47-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound after he was shot in the area.

The victim is in serious condition.

Police are looking into what led up to the shooting.