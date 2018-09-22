Stolen car crashes into home, strikes gas line in Waukesha; suspect fled the scene

WAUKESHA — A stolen vehicle chase ends when the fleeing suspect crashes in to a house early Saturday morning, Sept. 22.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, police were pursuing a stolen vehicle but lost sight of it and canceled the pursuit. A little bit later, 911 calls came in for a car crashing into a home near Cleveland and Perkins.

Authorities say the car struck a gas line — forcing people nearby to evacuate. Buses were brought in to provide shelter for those evacuated in the cold weather.

Officials say no one was injured in the area.

The driver, a known male suspect in his 20s, took off before police arrived.

The search and investigation are ongoing.