‘Very proud:’ Army Reserve unit gets send-off ceremony ahead of deployment in Middle East

STURTEVANT — About two dozen U.S. Army Reservists will be heading to the Middle East. Saturday, Sept. 22 their families and friends said goodbye.

“This is something I wanted to do for a long time,” said Army Spc. Brett Herdman, finance management analyst.

For Army Spc. Brett Herdman, this is a first.

“My love for the country is what motivates me,” Herdman said.

A first deployment and the first time the 19-year-old will be away from his family for an extended period of time.

“I’m feeling lots of emotions in me,” said Linda Herdman, Brett’s mother.

Herdman’s mother and father couldn’t be prouder.

“He’s always had his own will, a determination to do what he’s going to do and he’s good at it,” said Larry Herdman, Brett’s father.

Herdman and the other 22 men and women in the 376th Financial Management Support Unit will be heading to Kuwait as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We will be providing the budgetary necessities to make war work,” said Army Spc. Scott Nelson.

This will be Army Spc. Scott Nelson’s fourth deployment.

“Leaving your family is never easy, ever,” Nelson said.

It is tough, that’s why loved ones take it all in and enjoy their moments together.

For the Hermans, the first time away will be difficult, but like the other families they know the goodbye is not forever.

“I’m very proud of him. He’s an amazing kid,” Linda Herdman said.

The 376th will first head to Fort Hood in Texas, then to Kuwait. They’ll return back home sometime next summer.