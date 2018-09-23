× 3 Illinois men die in SUV-pickup crash near Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — Three Illinois men are dead after their sport utility vehicle collided with a pickup near Wisconsin Dells.

Columbia County sheriff’s authorities say the men were in a Toyota 4Runner that collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at an intersection of State Highway 127 and County Highway O Saturday night, Sept. 22.

Authorities say the Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Highway O when the vehicle apparently failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The three men died at the scene. Authorities say they apparently were not wearing seat belts.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the pickup was flown to UW Hospital. Her passenger, a 33-year-old man, was taken to another hospital.

Names and hometowns of the victims were not released.

The intersection was closed for the investigation and remains closed while a utility pole is repaired.

Possible alcohol or drug-use by the drivers and the vehicles’ speed remain under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.