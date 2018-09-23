Doors Open visitors take in incredible views, new gallery at Northwestern Mutual

MILWAUKEE — Visitors had the opportunity to check out the new Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons during the annual “Doors Open Milwaukee” event Saturday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 23.

It is a 550-foot, 32-story skyscraper in downtown Milwaukee offering incredible views.

It is the second tallest building in Milwaukee, and features a new Giving Gallery art exhibit called “A Community in Process” — a story of our shared experience as a community and our connections to each other. It was created to celebrate Northwestern Mutual Foundation‘s 25th anniversary.

The event also featured performances from groups like the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Florentine Opera, Danceworks, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and First Stage.

