Fire, believed to have started on fryer, damages McDonald's in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — No one was hurt in a fire at the McDonald’s restaurant near 124th and Capitol in Wauwatosa early Sunday morning, Sept. 23.

Fire officials responded around 5:30 a.m., and found smoke showing from the roof, with a “light haze” inside.

The restaurant was closed at the time, but an employee opening the business noticed the fire and called 911.

The fire caused moderate damage, and the cause is undetermined, however, fire officials said it appears to have started on a fryer in the kitchen area.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released.

Firefighters from Milwaukee and West Allis assisted the Wauwatosa Fire Department.