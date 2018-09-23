Firefighters climb stairs at Lambeau in honor of 343 who died on Sept. 11, 2001

GREEN BAY — Firefighters climbed the stairs at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Sept. 22 in honor of 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Each climber who took part in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen firefighters to symbolically complete their heroic journey to save others.

FOX6’s sister station WLUK was there as they made their way up and down the steps of Lambeau Field — climbing the equivalent of 110 stores — the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers.

It cost $35/climber until Aug. 19 and $40/climber after that, with all proceeds benefiting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to provide resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives, and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths.

CLICK HERE to learn more about this event.