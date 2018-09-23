Germantown teen breaking records and on the National Powerlifting team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- Dawson Stroik is a senior at Germantown High School. He is on the powerlifting team and also the football team. Dawson says he started powerlifting as a freshman when Germantown started a team. He did it to get stronger for football. In a few months he was setting records. He has gone to the State and National tournaments the last two years. Dawson was then asked to be on the U.S. National team. He was able to compete in South Africa.

Dawson Stroik

Germantown HS

Senior

Powerlifting and Football