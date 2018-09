× Medical examiner called out to 72nd and Carmen for death of 2-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Sunday, Sept. 23 was called out to 72nd and Carmen for the death of a child.

We’re told the call came in at 2 p.m., and the victim was a 2-year-old girl.

The cause of death is under investigation. It’s unclear at this point whether the death is suspicious.