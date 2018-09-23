Milwaukee is 1 of 8 cities to take part in first series of Susan G. Komen’s ‘More Than Pink Walk’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the next step in the Susan G Komen's race for the cure series-- and Milwaukee is one of the first to experience it. FOX6's Evan Peterson joined Wake Up live from the "More Than Pink Walk" walk at the Summerfest grounds.

About the More Than Just Pink walk (website)

YOUR FUNDRAISING IS HELPING US SAVE LIVES EVERY DAY Research Better detect, prevent and treat all breast cancers, especially deadly metastatic breast cancer

Increase access to and participation in innovative clinical trials

Fund the next generation of breast cancer researchers Care Improve access to quality breast health services by funding patient navigators

Provide underserved patients with low- or no-cost screening, diagnosis and treatment

Eliminate barriers to quality care by supporting lifesaving services like transportation, medication access and child care Community Eliminate disparities in breast cancer care and outcomes by addressing gaps in access and quality

Offer volunteer opportunities so that individuals and communities can match passion with movement.

Provide scientifically accurate information, support and compassion through the Komen Breast Care Helpline Action Advocate for research funding and access to affordable, high-quality breast health and cancer care services

Provide the public and elected officials with accurate, widely accepted breast cancer information

Gather survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer, co-survivors and their communities together to honor, support and celebrate