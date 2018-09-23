Milwaukee is 1 of 8 cities to take part in first series of Susan G. Komen’s ‘More Than Pink Walk’

MILWAUKEE -- It's the next step in the Susan G Komen's race for the cure series-- and Milwaukee is one of the first to experience it. FOX6's Evan Peterson joined Wake Up live from the "More Than Pink Walk" walk at the Summerfest grounds.
About the More Than Just Pink walk (website)
YOUR FUNDRAISING IS HELPING US SAVE LIVES EVERY DAY
Research
- Better detect, prevent and treat all breast cancers, especially deadly metastatic breast cancer
- Increase access to and participation in innovative clinical trials
- Fund the next generation of breast cancer researchers
Care
- Improve access to quality breast health services by funding patient navigators
- Provide underserved patients with low- or no-cost screening, diagnosis and treatment
- Eliminate barriers to quality care by supporting lifesaving services like transportation, medication access and child care
Community
- Eliminate disparities in breast cancer care and outcomes by addressing gaps in access and quality
- Offer volunteer opportunities so that individuals and communities can match passion with movement.
- Provide scientifically accurate information, support and compassion through the Komen Breast Care Helpline
Action
- Advocate for research funding and access to affordable, high-quality breast health and cancer care services
- Provide the public and elected officials with accurate, widely accepted breast cancer information
- Gather survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer, co-survivors and their communities together to honor, support and celebrate