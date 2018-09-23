NYPD, EMT brothers respond to same call, help deliver baby in Times Square hotel

NEW YORK — Two brothers found themselves working together to help deliver a baby at a Times Square hotel Friday afternoon, Sept. 21.

Police received a call shortly after 12:30 p.m. about a woman in labor at the Westin Hotel on West 43rd Street.

Officers Yan Poon, Zhan Ren and Nicole Davis responded and found the 35-year-old woman in active labor inside her hotel room, according to police.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy, and FDNY EMT Yan Hao Poon, officer Poon’s brother, and EMT Joseph Dinovelli-Lang, who also responded to the scene, prepared the newborn for transport to the hospital, said officials.

Both the mother and child are in stable condition, said authorities.