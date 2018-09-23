× Packers fan from Pewaukee creates GoFundMe to support Clay Matthews

LANDOVER, Md. — A Green Bay Packers fan from Pewaukee has created a GoFundMe.com account in support of Clay Matthews, who has received three roughing the passer penalties. The latest happened Sunday, Sept. 23 in the Packers’ loss to the Washington Redskins.

Matthews was called for roughing the passer on a sack on Redskins QB Alex Smith — and there are sure to be more questions about what constitutes a penalty on such plays.

Matthews broke in alone on Smith in the third quarter, wrapped him and brought him down. Matthews immediately put his arms up and slapped himself in the helmet as the flag was thrown. Packers coach Mike McCarthy argued with two officials about the call, even chasing one along the sideline as he backpedaled away.

In last week’s tie against the Vikings, a potentially win-sealing interception for the Packers was wiped out by a roughing call on Matthews when he hit Kirk Cousins.

The rule preventing defenders from landing on the quarterback has been around since 1995, but the league’s competition committee made it a point of emphasis this year. More than 30 roughing-the-passer penalties were called in this season’s first two weeks.

Adam Waraxa, who created the GoFundMe.com account, posted this message on the fundraising page:

“I am raising money because the Officiatirs [sic] for the NFL have been increasingly unfair and I would like to show my support toward the Green Bay Packer’s [sic], especially Clay Matthews. Go Pack Go! All proceeds will go to paying for the fines that may accumulate from the penalties against the Packer’s [sic].”

