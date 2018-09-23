Packers go up against the Redskins in first away game of the season, Redskins lead 14-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The Green Bay Packers head out east as they take on the Washington Redskins Sunday afternoon, Sept. 23 at FedEx Field. Kickoff is at noon right on FOX6.

The following Packers' players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday's matchup:

8 QB Tim Boyle

19 WR Equanimeous St. Brown

20 CB Kevin King

22 RB Darius Jackson

27 S Josh Jones

70 T/G Alex Light

82 WR J'Mon Moore

#Packers win the coin toss & defer. Washington will receive to start the game.#GBvsWAS #GoPackGo — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 23, 2018

FIRST QUARTER:

In the first drive, the Redskins scored first. Score 7-0.

Near the end of the first quarter, Redskins climb up 14-0 after a touchdown with 2:14 left on the clock.

SECOND QUARTER:

Mason Crosby hits the 41-yard field goal to get the Packers on the board. Redskins still leading 14-3.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix grabbed his second interception of the year.