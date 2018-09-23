Packers go up against the Redskins in first away game of the season, Redskins lead 14-3

Posted 11:17 am, September 23, 2018

WASHINGTON -- The Green Bay Packers head out east as they take on the Washington Redskins Sunday afternoon, Sept. 23 at FedEx Field. Kickoff is at noon right on FOX6.

The following Packers' players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday's matchup:

  • 8 QB Tim Boyle
  • 19 WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  • 20 CB Kevin King
  • 22 RB Darius Jackson
  • 27 S Josh Jones
  • 70 T/G Alex Light
  • 82 WR J'Mon Moore

FIRST QUARTER:

In the first drive, the Redskins scored first. Score 7-0.

Near the end of the first quarter, Redskins climb up 14-0 after a touchdown with 2:14 left on the clock.

SECOND QUARTER:

Mason Crosby hits the 41-yard field goal to get the Packers on the board. Redskins still leading 14-3.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix grabbed his second interception of the year.