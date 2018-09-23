× Salvation Army chaplains to deploy to North Carolina from Milwaukee Monday

MILWAUKEE — Two Salvation Army chaplains will deploy to North Carolina from Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 23 to help out after Hurricane Florence.

According to a news release, the chaplains’ primary responsibility will be to provide emotional and spiritual care to those affected by the storm.

The chaplains will leave from Mitchell Airport early Monday morning.

The Salvation Army has been on the ground in the Carolinas since Sept. 10. As of Friday, Sept. 21, The Salvation Army has provided the following, according to the release:

125,585 meals

107,977 drinks

51,843 snacks

597 food boxes

89 assigned mobile feeding units and 61 in service

Emotional and spiritual care to 9,133 individuals

396 comfort kits

36,710 hours of employee and volunteer service

“The best way to support the survivors of Hurricane Florence is by making a financial contribution. 100 percent of designated gifts will be used to support those affected by Hurricane Florence,” said Major Steve Merritt, divisional commander for The Salvation Army in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Below are the variety of ways you can make a contribution:

Donate Online at SalvationArmyWI.org or SAMilwaukee.org

Call (414) 302-4300

Send a check to 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Ask Amazon Alexa to “make a donation to The Salvation Army”

Text “STORM” to 51555