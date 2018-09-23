Senator Baldwin, GOP challenger Vukmir work to energize voters in Racine Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir hit the campaign trail in Racine County Sunday, Sept. 23.

Senator Baldwin and other Democrats launched a canvass kickoff at the Racine Democrats' office Sunday afternoon.

Vukmir took part in a Packers Watch Party at the Burlington Victory Center, along with Governor Scott Walker.

Both Baldwin and Vukmir are trying to energize voters ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

"Wisconsin voters cannot be bought, and we won't be bought -- and we need to restore the people's voices in our democracy," said Baldwin.

"I know that you will be there with us and you will get everyone out there to vote. It is the Wisconsin way. It is the Wisconsin style," said Vukmir.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released on Sept. 18 shows Baldwin ahead of Vukmir by 11 points.