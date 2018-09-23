Tropical Storm Kirk gaining speed in Atlantic

As forecasters warn of more dangerous flooding in the Carolinas from Hurricane Florence’s torrential rainfall, they’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Kirk in the Atlantic.

Kirk reached tropical storm-strength Saturday and was cruising west at about 21 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday at 11 a.m.

The storm was about 545 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and posed no threat to land, according to the latest advisory.

Kirk was packing sustained winds of almost 40 mph and its westward motion was expected to accelerate through Tuesday.

Kirk should strengthen but remain a Tropical Storm through midweek, when it’s likely to run into strong wind shear, causing the storm to weaken as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, the Hurricane Center said.