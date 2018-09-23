‘We’re very angry:’ Custom art stolen from Black Cat Alley during Doors Open

MILWAUKEE — A second art theft has occurred in Milwaukee.

Workers at Black Cat Alley told FOX6 News three pieces were stolen during the busy “Doors Open Milwaukee” event Sunday, Sept. 23.

The custom pieces made for the event were epoxyed and bolted to the wall.

“I understand the impulse to want something beautiful, but this is for everyone. This is straight up theft. We’re very, very angry. We’re very, very hurt,” said Stacey Williams, Black Cat Alley.

The Black Cat Alley is an open corridor filled with more than 30,000 square feet of large-scale murals near Farwell and North.

They’ve asked that any witnesses please come forward.

On Friday, Sept. 21, we learned of an art theft from a bus shelter at 6th and National. The donated art was stolen by a man on Sept. 10, who then got onto a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. Surveillance video showed the man as he rode to National and Cesar Chavez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

