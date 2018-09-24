5 years after Kelly Dwyer disappeared, Kris Zocco on trial for her death

MILWAUKEE — It is a case five years in the making — and on Monday, Sept. 24, a jury was seated as the trial for Kris Zocco, accused of killing 27-year-old Kelly Dwyer in October 2013, got underway. It’s a trial based largely on circumstantial evidence.

Nineteen months after Dwyer’s disappearance, her decomposed body was discovered in a Jefferson County ditch. Surveillance cameras at Zocco’s east side apartment building showed Zocco and Dwyer entering the building — but Dwyer was never seen leaving. A search of Zocco’s phone discovered a video of Dwyer having difficulty breathing during a sex act weeks prior.

Zocco is charged with strangulation and suffocation, hiding a corpse and reckless homicide.

Earlier this month, Zocco was charged with another count — intimidating a witness. Zocco’s former cellmate told police Zocco tried to arrange a “hit” on an ex-girlfriend who may testify in the trial.

The defense will say the jail snitch is lying — and police did not look at video from all 29 cameras in the apartment building.

Zocco told police Dwyer left his apartment on her own.

The prosecution asked potential jurors on Monday if they are OK with a lack of direct evidence.

“Is there anyone who believes if I have circumstantial evidence, I would not convict on that?” asked the prosecutor.

Twelve women and two men were selected to be on the jury on Monday. They will visit the apartment building where the murder allegedly happened.

Zocco is currently in prison for 19 years on child porn and drug convictions. He is appealing that case.