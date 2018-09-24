× $5K reward: ATF again asks for help after explosions in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the New Berlin Police Department, continues to urge the public to report information related to the explosions on the afternoon of Sept. 17 near Coffee and Woelfel in New Berlin.

According to a news release Monday, Sept. 24 from the ATF, investigators are looking specifically for information related to individuals who may have been operating a vehicle on Sept. 17, around 4 p.m. in the area where the explosion happened. The person(s) inside reportedly witnessed the explosion, stopped, took photos of the scene and then drove away.

ATF officials believes information related to this reported scenario is critical to the investigation and continues to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the explosions.

Those with information can dial 1-888-ATF-BOMB, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting http://www.reportit.com. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.

Evidence recovered during this investigation supports two explosive device detonations. The first occurred Saturday, Sept. 15, in the early morning hours, and the second occurred Monday, Sept. 17.

There were no reported injuries.