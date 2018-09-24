× Nordstrom’s $530 duct-tape designer sneakers sell out

You might have heard about the taped up sneakers Nordstrom was selling for a large price — and they’ve sold out.

Nordstrom sold “superstar” taped sneakers for a whopping $530, and they sold out quickly.

The shoes proved to be a hot item, even though they appear to be falling apart at the seams.

Nordstrom’s website described the sneakers as “retro” and “grungy.” One reviewer wrote online that wearing them quote: “gives me fond memories of my childhood.”