Artwork stolen from bus shelter on Milwaukee’s south side returned

MILWAUKEE — Artwork stolen from a bus shelter on Milwaukee’s south side has been returned, according to a news release issued by the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) on Monday morning, Sept. 24.

Officials say someone placed the artwork back on the shelter Saturday, one day after the thief’s image was featured in the news. However, the art was damaged and officials say it will have to be replaced.

Gloria Ruiz-Santos piece, “Colorful Serape”, was first installed on the bus shelter at 6th and National on July 30. Her artwork is part of the Bus Shelter Art Project that MCTS kicked off this summer.

The piece was stolen on Sept. 10 by a man who was caught on surveillance video riding away from the crime scene on a MCTS bus. All the video and pictures have been shared with Milwaukee police who are investigating the crime. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact police at 414-933-4444.