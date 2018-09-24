× ‘Asian Cuisine Weekend’ at China Lights features egg roll, dumpling eating contests

HALES CORNERS — You are invited to celebrate “Asian Cuisine Weekend” at China Lights: Panda-Mania at the Boerner Botanical Gardens Sept. 28-30 — with egg roll and dumpling eating contests on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a news release from Boerner Botanical Gardens officials, in addition to enjoying the 41 Chinese lantern displays set up around the grounds, visitors are also able to celebrate Asian culture with entertainment, a market place and food and beverage selections.

During Asian Cuisine Weekend, visitors will be able to sample a variety of Asian and Western themed food and beverages, including Albert Yee MIL-WOK-EE’s Gluten-free Spicy Singapore Noodles ($8), Tanpopo/Greenfish’s Bulgogi Korean Beef Bowl with Egg Roll ($12), and Zilli Hospitality Group’s Crab Rangoon (four for $6) — along with Western items like Klement’s brats, Milwaukee Pretzel Company’s Bavarian Pretzel with Cheese, Heavenly Roasted Nuts, T. Best Kettle Corn and Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds.

The Egg Roll Eating Contest and Dumpling Eating Contest will take place Saturday and Sunday at 6:50 p.m. Signup begins at 6:30 p.m. at the “Dragon Stage.” The competitions are limited to the first eight people who sign up each night. The winner is the person who eats the most egg rolls or dumplings in 88 seconds or who finishes eating eight egg rolls, whichever comes first. There is no fee.

All participants will receive the China Lights souvenir lantern (as well as their untouched egg rolls or dumplings to share with friends or family).

The first-place winner will also take home a China Lights T-shirt and sweatshirt.

China Lights: Panda-Mania continues through Oct. 21, and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Upcoming weekend themes are the following:

Oct. 5–7: Moon Festival Weekend, presented by the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center and OCA–Wisconsin

Oct. 12–14: Cultural Weekend, sponsored by the Reiman Foundation

Oct 19–21: Closing Weekend

