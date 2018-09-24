Brett Kavanaugh tells Fox News he’s ‘always treated women with dignity and respect’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he’s never sexually assaulted anyone.

Kavanaugh told Fox News in an interview broadcast Monday night that he has “always treated women with dignity and respect.”

California professor Christine Blasey Ford has said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when both were in high school. Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, says he exposed himself to her at a college party. He has denied both accusations.

Kavanaugh says he made the unusual decision to do a television interview before a Senate committee votes on his nomination because he wants to clear his name.

Kavanaugh says he is “looking for a fair process, a process where I can defend my integrity and clear my name. And all I’m asking for is fairness and that I’d be heard.”