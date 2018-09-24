× Brewers OF Christian Yelich named National League Player of the Week… again!

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been named the National League Player of the Week for the third time this season.

According to Brewers.com. Yelich posted a slash line of .545/.615/1.091 with seven runs scored, 12 hits, four doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven RBI, three walks and two stolen bases over six games played to claim his third career NL Player of the Week Award, all during the 2018 campaign (also: September 2nd & July 29th).

Among his NL counterparts, Yelich finished the period first in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, extra-base hits (7) and total bases; tied for first in hits and doubles; tied for third in runs scored, triples and home runs; tied for fourth in stolen bases; and tied for fifth in RBI. All three of Milwaukee’s weekly awards in 2018 have been claimed by Yelich.