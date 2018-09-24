× Crews begin demolition of amphitheater at Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — Demolition of the current American family Insurance Amphitheater is getting underway. On Tuesday, Sept. 25, the media will get a look at the construction going on at the site.

A news release indicates Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s Board of Directors approved on Thursday, Sept. 20 a $50 million budget for construction of a new amphitheater. The project will be phased over a two year period:

Phase 1: Construction is underway and will be completed for Summerfest 2019. Crews will lift a portion of the Amphitheater roof to 65’ and reconfigure the stage to increase production options within the venue. The backstage building will also be rebuilt, offering new artist amenities.

Phase 2: The second phase of work will begin immediately after Summerfest 2019 and will include patron amenities – new concourses, new restrooms, new seats, additional hospitality areas and increased food and beverage operations.

The grand opening of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater is scheduled for Summerfest 2020.