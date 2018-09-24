Crews begin demolition of amphitheater at Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE — Demolition of the current American family Insurance Amphitheater is getting underway. On Tuesday, Sept. 25, the media will get a look at the construction going on at the site.
A news release indicates Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s Board of Directors approved on Thursday, Sept. 20 a $50 million budget for construction of a new amphitheater. The project will be phased over a two year period:
- Phase 1: Construction is underway and will be completed for Summerfest 2019. Crews will lift a portion of the Amphitheater roof to 65’ and reconfigure the stage to increase production options within the venue. The backstage building will also be rebuilt, offering new artist amenities.
- Phase 2: The second phase of work will begin immediately after Summerfest 2019 and will include patron amenities – new concourses, new restrooms, new seats, additional hospitality areas and increased food and beverage operations.
The grand opening of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater is scheduled for Summerfest 2020.
43.033076 -87.898805