Firefighters save the day after all but 1 of 3-year-old’s birthday guests canceled

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Firefighters saved the day for a 3-year-old boy after all but one of his guests canceled on the day of his birthday party.

Officials with the Harrisburg Fire Department shared the story on Facebook on Sunday, Sept. 23 — explaining that they received a call from the mother of a boy named Jackson, who asked if she could bring her son to the fire station to look at fire trucks.

She then said it was Jackson’s third birthday, and after all but one of his birthday guests canceled on him, he was devastated.

The firefighters at the station weren’t about to let young Jackson not celebrate his birthday, so they jumped into action — quickly running to the store to get birthday balloons and cupcakes. Then, all three fire crews gathered at the fire station to wait for Jackson.

Fire officials said the little boy was “pretty surprised” to have nearly 15 firefighters waiting to celebrate with him. He got to take a tour of the fire station and the rig, and firefighters sang “Happy Birthday” to him and watched him blow out his candles.

They said they hope he had a fantastic day!

Props to these firefighters for giving a special little boy a third birthday he will never forget.