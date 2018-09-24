Fred Astaire Dance Studio offering FREE and discounted dance lessons for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- To celebrate National Ballroom Dance Week, Fred Astaire is teaming up with the MACC Fund. The studio is offering free and discounted dance lessons -- with proceeds supporting childhood cancer research.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Fred Astaire Dance Studio (website)

Whether you've danced before, or think you have two left feet, you've come to the right place. Fred Astaire Dance Studio is the premier dance studio. When you sign up for lessons at the Fred Astaire Ballroom, you'll get to choose from multiple dance styles and approaches. And our welcoming studio environment makes our studio the perfect place to hone your skills, no matter at what level you are currently.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You will find everything from Private Lessons and Group Classes to Social Dance Parties and Events located all under one roof. Our mission is to enrich the lives of anyone and everyone who is associated with our company and the moment you step inside our Milwaukee dance studio, you will quickly realize why we are steps above the rest. Our studio is designed for dancing, for learning, for meeting and partying in a chic and contemporary atmosphere. Our beautiful, modern space, from surface to ceiling, provides inspiration to dance your best.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video