I-94 North-South reconstruction from County G to College Ave. to get underway

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is beginning reconstruction of I-94 north-south from County G in Racine County north to College Ave. in Milwaukee County.

The project includes the following:

Expand free to four lanes in each direction

Rebuild all old bridges over local roads

Rebuild Seven Mile Road interchange

Permanent closure of entrance/exit ramps at 27th St.

Officials say the following closures are scheduled in late September:

I-94 West (northbound) reduced to two lanes from County G to just north of the Root River bridge for approximately two months

The following closures are set for mid-October:

27th St. entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (southbound) to permanently close

I-94 WEST (northbound) exit ramp to 27th St. to permanently close

West Frontage Road at 27th St. closed for approximately three weeks

I-94 WEST (northbound) exit ramp at Seven Mile Road closed for approximately two weeks

Alternate routes: Motorists are encouraged to use County G, Ryan Road and the frontage roads to get around the closures.

All lanes are scheduled to be open by Memorial Day 2020.