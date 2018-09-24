I-94 North-South reconstruction from County G to College Ave. to get underway

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is beginning reconstruction of I-94 north-south from County G in Racine County north to College Ave. in Milwaukee County.

The project includes the following:

  • Expand free to four lanes in each direction
  • Rebuild all old bridges over local roads
  • Rebuild Seven Mile Road interchange
  • Permanent closure of entrance/exit ramps at 27th St.

Officials say the following closures are scheduled in late September:

  • I-94 West (northbound) reduced to two lanes from County G to just north of the Root River bridge for approximately two months

The following closures are set for mid-October:

  • 27th St. entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (southbound) to permanently close
  • I-94 WEST (northbound) exit ramp to 27th St. to permanently close
  • West Frontage Road at 27th St. closed for approximately three weeks
  • I-94 WEST (northbound) exit ramp at Seven Mile Road closed for approximately two weeks

Alternate routes: Motorists are encouraged to use County G, Ryan Road and the frontage roads to get around the closures.

All lanes are scheduled to be open by Memorial Day 2020.