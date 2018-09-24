× Man admits to snorting heroin before rollover crash on I-43 in Plainfield Curve

MILWAUKEE — A man was taken into custody Friday night, Sept. 21 after allegedly admitting to snorting heroin before a rollover crash on I-43.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-43 in the Plainfield Curve around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, the driver was trapped in a pickup truck and was in and out of consciousness. The Milwaukee Fire Department extricated the man and administered Narcan, which revived him.

Officials say the man admitted to snorting heroin while driving — and had heroin on him. He faces a felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug.