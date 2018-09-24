Mayor Barrett kicks off early voting, encourages public to register to vote

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, Sept. 24 joined Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton and Neil Albrecht, executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, in kicking off the first day of early voting.

They also encouraged the public to register to vote ahead of the Nov. 6 election. The press conference was part of an effort to increase voter registration for National Voter Registration Day.

City officials in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 4 announced plans to expand early voting for the Nov. 6 election. An announcement was made to add five new early voting sites across the city — three in libraries, and the other two at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).

The five new sites are as follows:

Voters will also be able to cast their ballots at the Zeidler Building in downtown Milwaukee and at the “Midtown” site near 58th and Forest Home.

CLICK HERE for voter registration information.