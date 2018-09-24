Peeping Tom: Police seek ‘sick individual’ caught on camera watching children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. -- Surveillance cameras captured an alleged "Peeping Tom" in the act outside a home in Miami Gardens.

Police said the man seen in the video has been spotted watching children between the ages of 5 and 12. Investigators said he has taken part in this twisted act twice -- concerning neighbors.

"This is a sick individual. We see that he's taking pictures, video and also he's touching himself. We want to take him our of circulation. We want to arrest him. We want to take him into custody as soon as possible," said Carlos Austin, Miami Gardens police.

Police have been handing out flyers in the neighborhood -- asking whether anyone has seen the man, as they try to locate him. Police said they hope sharing the video helps lead to an arrest.