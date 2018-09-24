Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee; no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Sunday night, Sept. 23 and early Monday morning, Sept. 24. Two people were injured, one seriously, as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. near 25th and Becher.

Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a serious gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are seeking a suspect.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of 56th and Hampton.

Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect.