Police: Woman shot, injured while sitting in vehicle on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Sept. 23 in the area of Teutonia and Hampton. Police were called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside of a vehicle. She was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound at a hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are still searching for a suspect.