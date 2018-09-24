‘Pretty exciting:’ Bucks hold national anthem auditions at Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Sept. 24 invited singers and musicians to audition for the opportunity to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Bucks regular season game during the 2018-19 season at Fiserv Forum.

For the first time, singers and musicians lined up at Fiserv Forum for the shot of a lifetime.

"It would make me feel ecstatic," said Kaitlyn Kropidlowski, contestant.

"It's pretty exciting. I'm really looking forward to seeing what's inside and hearing the acoustics," said Ted Koth, Contestant.

The new arena is scouting out talented artists to perform the national anthem at this season's Milwaukee Bucks home games.

Ted Koth, originally from Baltimore, is hoping that will be him and his partner.

"I've been a performing musician for 25 years now," said Koth.

The open call brought people from all musical backgrounds together -- including Kaitlyn Kropidlowski, who is looking to reignite her musical passion.

"I'm very nervous. This is my first time singing, for like judges and an actual crowd, since high school," said Kropidlowski.

Nerves aside, contestants gave it their best effort.

"I'm just really excited to be here, good luck to all the other contestants, and go Bucks," said Kropidlowski.

Winners have not yet been announced. We're told several musicians "could" be chosen for the honor.