Shots fired incident leads to pursuit, crash; 3 now in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say three suspects are in custody after a shots fired incident led to a pursuit and crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Officials say the shots fired call came in around 1:45 p.m. near 58th and Silver Spring. A short time later, a male victim was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The description of the suspect’s vehicle was broadcast via MPD radio. Officers observed the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Teutonia and Villard and initiated a pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle.

All three suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Again, all three are in police custody.