× State Patrol: Man arrested in Jefferson County for OWI with 2 children in vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 34-year-old Cross Plains man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16 on Sunday night, Sept. 23.

The Wisconsin State Patrol received numerous 911 calls reporting a possible intoxicated driver. Callers were reporting a dark Honda sedan weaving. One caller reported the vehicle left the roadway, struck a pole and continued traveling westbound on I-94.

A trooper located the vehicle just east of STH 89 and initiated a traffic stop. The trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and the driver was subsequently placed under arrest for the suspicion of operating while intoxicated with passengers under the age of 16.

The driver was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw and was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The two children were turned over to a sober, responsible party.